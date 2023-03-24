Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday March 24, 2023 – Relatives of a lady who was detained for “feeding her baby on sunlight” before the boy died of “prolonged starvation” have opened up on what transpired between her and her lifestyle trainer boyfriend they claimed she was a “slave” to.

Relatives of 33-year-old Oxana Mironova from Russia have told authorities that she was forbidden by her 43-year-old partner, Maxim Lyutyi, from giving food to their son Kosmos.

It was alleged that Lyutyi wanted to raise the newborn on prana-eating, a diet in which people go without food and water for a long time and ‘feed on the sun’.

Zvezda News reported that Lyutyi is known as a “radical raw foodist” and was separately detained for resisting police. A video shows him in court being detained for two months under suspicion of child torture.

Oxana’s mother Galina who accused him of running a “sect”, said;

“He wanted to experiment on the child, feed him purely with the sun, and then advertise it to others that this is how you can eat.

“I was against my daughter being in this sect. I felt everything, and told her that Maxim was crazy, but she didn’t listen to me. Oxana lived there like a guinea pig. Each time she became colder to me…. She was his slave.

“He forbade her to feed the child. Oxana told me that she secretly fed the baby, but she didn’t have enough money, because he didn’t give her any. I sent Oxana money for food from my pension. She secretly bought baby food.

“I always believed he ran a sect. It’s all his fault. It was him who forbade giving food to the child.”

Both parents remain in detention, with Ms Mironova under house arrest after being accused by the Russian authorities of negligence. It was also learnt that Lyutyi has blamed her for neglect.

Though Lyutyi is claiming innocence, he is under investigation for “child torture” in relation to the treatment of the baby.

‘He wanted to experiment on the child, feed him purely with the sun, and then advertise it to others that this is how you can eat,’ said Oxana’s mother Galina who accuses him of running a ‘sect’.

Another relative said;

“Oxana told me that she was afraid of him. She wanted to leave him many times, but he held her back… He wanted to raise a man who only eats the sun.”

Ms Mironova’s cousin Olesya Nikolayeva said:

“He forced her not to feed the baby. Her boyfriend believed that the sun was feeding the baby. Oxana was secretly trying to breastfeed the baby, but she was very afraid of Maxim. How is it possible to feed the baby with sunlight? A baby needs his mother’s milk.”

It was learnt that he delivered the child at home, refusing to let Ms Mironova go to a maternity hospital. They eventually decided to take the emaciated child to doctors but it was too late and the baby died on the way.