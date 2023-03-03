Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 03 March 2023 – Content creator Murugi Munyi, popularly known as Yummy Mummy, has shared hot birthday photos as she turns 33 years old.

The well-endowed mother of two rocked sexy lingeries and paraded her banging body.

Last year, Yummy Mummy spent Sh 600,000 on liposuction procedure after struggling with weight.

Speaking during an interview at a local radio station, the YouTuber said that she had the option of working out to get the body size she wanted or paying for a procedure.

Munyi went on to add that she feels much better and she is happy with the outcome.

“I decided to go for the lipo because I had the money and also it was my birthday treat. As human beings, we work so that we are able to afford the things we want. You work for it or you also pay for it. These things can go concurrently. It was just under KES600,000,” she revealed.

Below are the hot birthday photos that she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.