Saturday March 18, 2023 – Confusion has rocked the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) after Health Cabinet Secretary, Susan Nakhumicha, revoked the appointment of two board members.

Nakhumicha fired Wato Doko and John Konchellah barely 7 days after hiring them.

In a gazette notice, the CS announced that the two officials from the board of directors of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority were not part of the board.

” In exercise of the powers conferred by section 5 (1) (e) of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Health revokes the appointment of above mentioned,” read part of the notice.

However, the CS did not disclose the reason for revoking the appointments.

Nakhumicha appointed Doko and Konchellah alongside Mercy Chengoris to serve on a three-year contract.

The Gazette Notice, dated on Monday, March 6th, directed the appointees to assume office on Friday, March 10.

Additionally, the CS had appointed Jane Nyagaturi Mbatia under subsection (ea) of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority Act.

