Wednesday, March 1, 2023 – Ghanaian comedian, Michael Blackson, has shared an Instagram post addressed to those who are not happy with who their President is.

Blackson who has lived in the United States for years, said that those not happy with who their President is should work hard and let God be their leader.

Blackson further averred that one can’t depend on their President to be successful, as he has seen 7 different U.S presidents since he moved to America but none has made an impact on his life.

See his post below