Monday, March 13, 2023 – Flamboyant Nigerian businessman Pascal Okwechukwu alias Cuban Chief Priest has responded to allegations that he impregnated and dumped a Kenyan lady identified as Judy.

Judy exposed the businessman through a popular Nigerian blogger and also shared an emotional video breaking down in tears while narrating how he got her pregnant.

Pascal now claims that Judy has been trying to extort money from him.

He said he is ready to take care of the child if DNA proves he is the biological father but in the meantime, he won’t send her any money.

Below is a screenshot of his Facebook post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.