Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – A video of some club goers taking some time off to praise God is making rounds online.

The club goers were spotted in the viral video singing a gospel song, The TikTok user who shared the video, attached the caption

“I love Jesus more than anything, but I don’t know how to feel about this”.

Watch