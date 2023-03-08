Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 March 2023 – Prisca Mwaro, the former wife of Sports Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ababu Namwamba has been battling depression for the last three years.

According to people close to her, she had gone through a lot in the last three years after Ababu dumped her for a 23-year-old model.

The controversial CS took custody of their three kids after dumping Prisca, something that led her to depression.

“She might have given up the fight,” a close friend told a local publication and sought anonymity.

Prisca was discovered dead in her house in Nairobi on Wednesday, March 8, a day after celebrating her birthday.

Her body was then moved to the MP Shah Hospital morgue.

Mwaro and CS Ababu Namwamba were married between 2015 and 2018 and were blessed with three children.

