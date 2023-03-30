Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 March 2023 – Lawyer Vallery Ang’awa is in court fighting to retain her job at a civil society group after being sacked over allegations of calling her junior male staff nicknames that the employer considered to be sexual harassment.

Vallery was sacked by Kituo cha Sheria after a male employee complained of sexual harassment for allegedly being referred to as “baby boy”.

According to court papers, she also used to refer to the unidentified man as “boy lollipop”.

The NGO said that she nicknamed the man without his consent.

She was working as a programme coordinator until November 2022, when she was sacked over the allegations of sexual harassment.

After being sacked, she sued Kituo cha Sheria, alleging unfair dismissal and the Employment and Labour Relations Court is now expected to rule on whether giving an employee an affectionate name that is deemed to be suggestive, amounts to sexual harassment at the workplace.

The court will also determine whether the process of termination was lawful.

