Friday, March 10, 2023 – The City of Glendale will be temporarily changing its name in honor of Taylor Swift who will be kicking off her concerts in the Arizona city next week.

Glendale’s Mayor, Jerry Weiers, will be announcing the city’s new name on Monday, March 13, as the singer kicks off “The Eras Tour” at the State Farm Arena. The new name will reportedly go into effect during her concert dates on March 17 and 18.

The mayor will also be giving scoop on go-to places for fans to continue the party after the concerts. The statement partly read;

“There is no need to calm down, we’re fearless and doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor’s concerts start right here!”