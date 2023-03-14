Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 13, 2023 – Singer, Ciara left nothing to the imagination on the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023 red carpet Sunday night, wearing a totally sheer Dundas halter dress with nothing but a matching G-string underneath.

The mother of three, 37, showed off her goodies in the look which featured crosshatched crystals and a low back that showed off the top of her thong.

She attended the red carpet with her husband Russell Wilson who wore a black velvet coat over a shiny black pant-and-shirt combination.

See video below