Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 6, 2023 – A mum who lost her daughter after she drowned in the family’s backyard spa has revealed an eerie but heartwarming detail in a picture from her wedding day.

Tahlia Murphy and her husband Cecil, 28, faced tragedy in September, 2022 when their 17-month-old daughter Taidyn “Totty” Murphy lost her life at their home in Gracemere, in Queensland’s Rockhampton region.

Tahlia, who is also the mother of Paityn, 12, Laikyn, 6, and Haivyn, 4, married Cecil three months after she lost her baby girl to honour her life.

She told Daily Mail Australia the couple’s entire wedding day was centered around Totty but she particularly treasures one specific photo from the celebration.

In the picture of Tahlia and Cecil kissing on their wedding day, a shadowy figure can be seen hiding behind a tree in the background.

“Our whole day was for her, we had a big beautiful A3 picture of her, she had her own seat allocated and a bouquet done for her, our eldest daughter walked down the aisle with her ashes and some of her ashes were also put in my and my husband’s ring,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

Tahlia said she was so upset her daughter was not able to be there on their special day until her friend pointed out the small figure in one of their wedding photos.

“One of my friends found it and they sent it to me with the figure circled and they said your baby girl was at your wedding day after all,” she said.

“I was laying in bed at the time and my friend had screenshot the picture and I was like ‘oh my god she was literally there’.

“I ran straight to my husband and we both had goosebumps and cried and said, ‘look it’s our Totty, looking on from behind a tree in a white dress.'”

Tahlia said while she had always been skeptical of anything supernatural, the picture confirmed that her little girl was there looking on.

” found out my dad died when I was eight and over the years I have always tried to pick up on little things, like if he left me any signs or anything like that,” she said.

“I always believed but never to the extent I do now as ever since she passed there have been signs and this is just another.”

Tahlia said the urn containing their daughter’s ashes is yellow and in the shape of a butterfly, and every day since her death the couple have seen yellow butterflies.

“Without fail every day we have seen at least one and sometimes 10, 20 or even 50,” Tahlia said.

“We see them around our home, in the backyard, out the front of our car, when we are out and about, everywhere.”

Tahlia uploaded a video showing the shadowy figure to TikTok and many users commented that their baby girl was definitely there that day.