Monday, March 13, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei has castigated Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja over calls for a truce between President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

In a statement on Monday, Cherargei said they cannot allow the former Prime Minister anywhere near the President.

He told Sakaja to instead go for the handshake with Raila himself.

Cherargei said it will suit him just like he has decided to work with Azimio affiliate leaders in Nairobi County.

“Salaaale! Sakaja Johnson on this you are wrong, Tinga (Raila Odinga) shall not be near our beloved H.E Ruto you can go ahead and do handshake/hand cheque with Tinga alone the way you have done with Azimio-Oka remnants in Kanairo (Nairobi),” he said.

His reaction came after Sakaja said some individuals were misleading President William Ruto, by telling him not to engage the opposition.

Speaking on Sunday, Sakaja said the economy was bad enough and protests will further hurt Kenyans.

“There is nothing that can’t be sorted after talks… Let’s not plunge the country into a crisis. It is very easy to destroy but not build.”

“The economy is tough and people are struggling and when we are picking up I think its time we talk and think of other ways because we are one country,” he said

