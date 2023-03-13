Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 13, 2023 – Chelsea defender, Ben Chilwell has gone Instagram official with his stunning Aussie model girlfriend Cartia Mallan.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old defender shared a lovely image of him kissing his partner on the cheek. He captioned the image ‘recently’ – with Mallan quickly replying with her nickname for him as she commented, ‘I love you Benjaween.’

Chilwell’s romance with the 24-year-old ‘It Girl’ model was first rumoured last October with Daily Mail Australia exclusively revealing the pair were dating last December, after he reportedly flew her out to Dubai.

Cartia was also seen cheering Chilwell on during Chelsea’s match against Manchester United on October 22 with her mother Kylie, whom Chilwell follows on Instagram.