Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday March 20, 2023 – Chelsea football club is reportedly planning to sign Napoli’s Victor Osimhen in the summer in a player-plus-cash deal.

The deal player-plus-cash deal is expected to include Christian Pulisic moving to Italy.

It remains to be clear whether the Serie A leader would be open to such an offer, but the prospect of Pulisic playing more minutes at the Stadio Armando Maradona than he currently does at Stamford Bridge could be exciting for him.

Despite manager Graham Potter’s future hanging in the balance, club executives are seemingly intent on planning its recruiting strategy for next season, according to Italian website Calciomercato.

Per TransferMarkt, Osimhen is estimated to be worth $74million (€70million).

The 24-year-old Nigerian is in the form of his life this season, scoring 21 goals in 23 matches in Serie A, as Napoli remains 19 points clear of second-place Lazio.