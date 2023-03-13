Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 13, 2023 – The 95th Academy Awards went down at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 12. Jimmy Kimmel returned as Oscars host this year, marking the third time the late-night show host helmed the Academy Awards.

Celebrities including Rihanna, Tems, Halle Bailey, Lady Gaga, Janelle Monáe, Angela Bassett. Lady Gaga, Brendan Frasera, and many more showed up on the red carpet, looking their best in their respective outfits.

