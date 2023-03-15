Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 15, 2023 – Pregnant Rihanna arrived at an Oscars after-party rocking a diamond belly chain reportedly valued at $1.8 million.

Page Six reported the price of the custom chain Rihanna wore to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s afterparty at the Chateau Marmont, and those weren’t the only diamonds she was wearing either.

In total, the Diamonds singer, 35, was wearing over 250 carats of Bayco stones worth $2.67 million, the outlet reports.

On top of the belly chain, Rihanna was also wearing a three-row diamond necklace containing around 96 carats of rose-hued gems, a pair of stunning floral-shaped earrings containing around 12 carats of diamonds, and a dazzling ring.

For her appearance at the afterparty, Rihanna rocked a silver metallic co-ord – designed especially for her by Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli – and featured a sequinned bandeau top and matching trousers.

She completed the look with a dramatic pink coat as well as a thick diamond choker and matching earrings.