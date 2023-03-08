Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu made her first public appearance in Homa Bay, months after Azimio la Umoja lost in the 2022 presidential election.

Ngilu, an ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, joined Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga, in celebrating the court’s decision to uphold her election.

At the celebrations, Ngilu was joined by other women leaders who stood with Wanga throughout her court battle. Among them was Dagoreti North MP Beatrice Elachi.

Ngilu spoke on the election of Wanga, describing her as an experienced leader who would develop the lakeside county.

However, she steered clear of her whereabouts and the rivalry between Raila and President William Ruto.

“The people of Homabay never made any mistakes. We wish her (Wanga) all the best as she now goes to serve.”

“Let her serve confidently and transparently and even forgive those who have wasted her six months in court because she was too busy with these court matters and was not concentrating,” she stated, during an interview.

The court victory celebrations coincided with Wanga’s birthday party, and the governor was surprised with a cake.

Ngilu led in wishing Wanga a happy birthday, singing songs, and offering other gifts to Homa Bay’s first female governor.

At some point, she called Wanga’s husband – George- to join them at the table as the governor cut the cake.

The former Kitui governor was a vocal supporter of Raila during the 2022 General Election campaigns.

Notably, she stepped down from the gubernatorial race in favour of David Musila of the Jubilee Party.

Ngilu had been projected to get a Cabinet slot in Raila’s government.

However, after Raila lost, she maintained a low profile.

