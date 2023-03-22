Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 22, 2023 – Chad has given life sentences to over 400 rebels following the 2021 killing of former ruler Idriss Deby, a prosecutor said.

After a mass trial, they were sentenced for “acts of terrorism, mercenarism, recruitment of child soldiers and assaulting the head of state,” said Mahamat El-Hadj Abba Nana, prosecutor for the capital N’Djamena.

Nana said “more than 400 were sentenced” to life, while 24 other defendants were acquitted.

In early 2021, the country’s main rebel group, the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), launched an offensive on the north of the country from bases in Libya.

On April 20, 2021, the army announced that Marshal Deby, Chad’s iron-fisted ruler for the previous three decades, had died from wounds sustained in the fighting.

Deby died just after being declared winner of a presidential election that gave him his sixth term in office.

He was immediately succeeded by one of his sons, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who took the helm at the head of a 15-member military junta.