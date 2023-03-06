Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 6, 2023 – Embattled China Square has resumed its operations despite sabotage from President William Ruto’s government.

This is after Trade CS Moses Kuria incited Kenyatta University to chase them away from Unicity Mall, accusing them of taking over Kenyan businesses; a move that led to its closure.

However, China Square has announced its resumption of operations after resolving an agreement between the Kenyan Government and Chinese traders.

In a statement, China Square replied to customers indicating that it had resumed operations at Unicity along Thika Road.

In addition, a statement by the Kenya China Chamber of Commerce (KCCC) welcomed the move by the Kenyan Government to allow the Chinese traders to resume operations.

“We welcome the good news on the resumption of operations of China Square. This follows several engagements between the Kenya Government and the Chinese Community in Kenya to reach an amicable solution to the stalemate,” the Chinese Chamber of Commerce stated.

The group further welcomed the government’s support in allowing the Chinese community to do business in Kenya, adding that it would contribute to the growth of the Kenyan economy.

“Chinese businesses will contribute to Kenya’s growth and development efforts through employment creation and contribution to Kenya’s tax revenue,” the statement added.

The Chinese traders added that they expected equal and fair treatment across all their businesses to allow them a conducive environment for their businesses.

“We look forward to equal and fair treatment of all businesses across the board to ensure a conducive business environment for all and promote cordial relations based on mutual trust and benefit,” the traders added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.