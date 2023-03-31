Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 31, 2023 – Hussein Hassan, the proprietor of Jamia Supermarket in Kisumu, has been left counting losses after goons raided his supermarket and looted goods.

The Somali businessman had shut down his supermarket to run away from goons who were protesting when they broke into the premises and made away with goods worth millions.

CCTV footage of the goons looting from the supermarket has surfaced.

It is alleged that the goons had been ferried to Kisumu city by Gachagua to wreak havoc during Azimio demos.

Watch the footage.

