Sunday, 12 March 2023 – CCTV footage has emerged showing the tragic moment when deceased interior designer Jeff Mwathi died under mysterious circumstances at Dj Fatxo’s apartment along Thika Road.

In the heart-wrenching footage, Jeff’s body is seen hitting the ground after reportedly falling from the apartment’s 10th floor.

His death is shrouded in mystery, with word going around that he might have been murdered inside DJ Fatxo’s apartment and then his body thrown by his killers to appear like it was suicide.

DJ Faxto, his cousin, and his driver are the main suspects.

Homicide detectives from DCI headquarters have taken over the case.

Watch the footage.

The moment Jeff Mwathi fell from the 10th floor at Dj Fatxo's apartment.. pic.twitter.com/SFIYBr7Rar — Mushene Moto (@MotoMushene) March 12, 2023

The Kenyan DAILY POST.