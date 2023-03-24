Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 24 March 2023 – Police have launched a manhunt for a group of armed robbers who staged a daring cash-in-transit robbery.

They ambushed a van that was transporting money and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

The heist took place in broad daylight as the public watched in shock.

One of the thugs, who was dressed like a woman, was seen shooting in the air to disperse the public.

The robbery incident happened in South Africa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.