Thursday March 30, 2023 – Cardi B, husband Offset, and their kids Kulture and Wave will feature in the upcoming animated kids’ movie, Baby Shark’s Big Movie!

Nickelodeon, Paramount+ and The Pinkfong Company announced the newest additions to the voice cast today.

The movie will follow Baby Shark and his family as they move to Chomp City, the big city of sharks.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! launched in 2021 and is currently in its second season.

Guest stars include Cardi B and Offset, who are also returning to reprise their characters, Sharki B and Offshark, along with the couple’s two kids — Kulture Kiari, 4, who voiced Kulture Sharki on the series, and Wave Set, 18 months, who will appear as Wavey Shark for the first time.