Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 13, 2023 – Captain William Ruto has finally assumed his new role as Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director.

Ruto, who was appointed last week by Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, has taken over from acting MD John Mwangemi.

The new KPA MD arrived at the Moi International Airport at 7.30 am and proceeded to the Port where he held a meeting with the chairman of the Board in his office.

Together with the chairman and the outgoing acting MD, they will address staff outside the headquarters buildings from 9.15 am.

The position of MD at KPA has been vacant for the last 3 years. During this period, to ensure the continuity of KPA’s businesses, the board made several appointments to the position in an acting capacity.

Capt. William Ruto holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) Strategic Management option from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

The Kenyan DAILY POST