Tuesday March 28, 2023 – Big Brother season 6 winner, Whitemoney, has called out his colleague, Doyin, for attacking him over the comment he recently made about women not dating broke men.

In a video he recently recorded, Whitemoney urged men to make money as that is all they need to get any woman they want. Doyin in the comment section berated him for making such a comment about women.

While appearing on a podcast recently, Whitemoney slammed Doyin for joining others to bash him.

He addressed her as ‘Little Doyin,” and said she could have just sent him a direct message on Instagram to get further explanation from him, instead of calling him out openly.

‘This little girl, Doyin, is coming for me at the comment session. And I’m putting it straight to you like this, ‘Doyin can you move with a broke guy?’ he asked

Watch a clip from the podcast below