Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, has laughed off calls by President William Ruto’s lieutenants for the arrest of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for organizing mass protests.

Speaking on Wednesday, Wamalwa said the arrest of Raila Odinga will be disastrous for the country and they should stop thinking that way.

Wamalwa insisted that the Kenya Kwanza leaders should instead focus on lowering the cost of living.

“With juvenile KK advisors advocating for the arrest of the 4th President (Uhuru Kenyatta) and 2nd PM (Raila Odinga) of the Republic of Kenya and invasion of their property instead of lowering food prices, to that extent, we are courting disaster! The hyena told the stone, even if you keep quiet, l know you have heard me,” Wamalwa said.

Wamalwa’s remarks come after the UDA leaders on Tuesday called on the Inspector General of Police to have Raila and his allies arrested over the looting witnessed during the Monday mass protest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.