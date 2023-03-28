Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday March 28, 2023 – Arsenal and England superstar, Bukayo Saka, is set to sign a new long-term contract with the football club.

The Englishman has played a pivotal role as the Gunners occupy the top spot in the Premier League with 10 games remaining. He has started every match for Arsenal in England’s top tier this season, scoring an impressive 12 goals and recording 11 assists.

The Daily Mail have revealed that he is on the verge of signing a contract worth a cool £300,000-per-week.

His new deal with run until 2028, per the Guardian.

According to Capology, Saka will become the joint-ninth highest-paid player in the Premier League when he officially puts pen to paper.

Below are Premier League’s 26 highest-paid players (all figures are per-week)

20. Antony (Man Utd) – £200,000

20. Harry Kane (Spurs) – £200,000

20. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) £200,000

20. Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) – £200,000

20. Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) – £200,000

20. Wesley Fofana (Chelsea) – £200,000

18. Rodri (Man City) – £220,000

18 .Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – £220,000

17. Phil Foden (Man City) – £225,000

16. Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – £240,000

13. John Stones (Man City) – £250,000

13. Anthony Martial (Man Utd) – £250,000

13. Reece James (Chelsea) – £250,000

12. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) – £265,000

11. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – £289,000

10. Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea) – £295,000

9. Jack Grealish (Man City) – £300,000

9. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – £300,000 (once he signs his new deal)

8. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) – £325,000

7. Raphael Varane (Man Utd) – £340,000

4. Casemiro (Man Utd) – £350,000

4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – £350,000

4. Jadon Sancho (Man Utd) – £350,000

2. David de Gea (Man Utd) – £375,000

2. Erling Haaland (Man City) – £375,000

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – £400,000