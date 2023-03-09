Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 9, 2023 – The Royal Family website has been updated to reflect Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s new titles.

The children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had their titles updated on the line of succession on the Royal Family’s website, where they remain in 6th and 7th position.

Until 9.30am this morning, the children had been referred to as plain ‘master’ and ‘miss’ Mountbatten-Windsor on the Buckingham Palace website. But now they are ‘Prince Archie of Sussex’ and ‘Princess Lilibet of Sussex’.

The new development comes after their parents declared that it is Archie and Lilibet’s ‘birthright’ to be called prince and princess in a statement defending their decision to use the titles.

The Duke and Duchess also insisted that the matter had been ‘settled for some time’ with King Charles – despite only being revealed by the couple yesterday.

His Majesty is said to have told Prince Harry that his children would be allowed to be called prince and princess in a private conversation after the Queen’s funeral last year.

A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said: ‘The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.’

Their 21-month-old daughter Lilibet saw her royal title of ‘princess’ used formally for the first time yesterday when the couple told the world she had been christened in California without Charles, Camilla, William and Kate present.

Sources close to the Sussexes had suggested they were frustrated that Buckingham Palace failed to immediately recognise Archie and Lilibet’s titles after the Queen’s death six months ago.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, and their three children, had their titles swiftly changed when Charles acceded to the throne in September.

But Archie and Lili’s were not changed until around 24 hours after the baptism announcement yesterday.

Buckingham Palace sources claimed that they were waiting for Harry and Meghan to make a final decision.