Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – A flight attendant was allegedly raped in her hotel room in Barbados during a stopover.

The stewardess is said to have been drinking with colleagues on the Caribbean island when a man who was known to her joined their group.

It is understood that she then invited the individual back to her room, where he raped her, Barbados Police said.

Cops say they’re “actively investigating” the allegations and that they’re hunting down the suspect, who’s still at large.

British Airways confirmed the “horrible” incident had taken place and told The Mirror it is assisting the authorities in their investigation.

Barbados Police said the victim and rapist are said to be known to each other, and that they believe he is a British expat living on the island.

“This is an active investigation after an allegation of rape was made by a member of the British Airways crew,” said Assistant Commissioner Jefferson Clark.

“We know the identity of the man and where he lives, but he is not home. It is a small island, and we will locate him. He is a Caucasian so most likely an expat.”

Later, cops said a suspect was being questioned.

The stewardess has been asked to remain on the island while the investigation is carried out.

Describing the events in more detail, Mr. Clark said the BA team had been at a karaoke bar, drinking together, when they were joined by the suspect.

In her statement, she said she asked the man to come back to her hotel but that what took place was not consensual.

Mr Clark added that they’re treating the allegations “very seriously”, admitting that they’re actively “pursuing an arrest”.

A BA source echoed the statement, saying the group had been enjoying a night at a karaoke bar before returning to their rooms.

The victim was comforted by her colleagues at a luxury hotel on the island, where police are also on site, taking additional statements from four other crew members.

British officials were present at the Bridgtown Police Station, offering consular support.

BA advises its staff to avoid sharing rooms with other people during overnight stopovers.

In a statement shared with The Mirror, a BA spokesman said: “This is a police matter and we’re supporting our colleagues at this time.’