Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday March 24, 2023 – British boxer, Tyson Fury has announced he and his wife Paris are set to welcome their seventh child

The boxer, 34, took to Instagram on Thursday as he shared a picture from his date night with Paris.

Sharing new lovely photo of them, Tyson captioned the image: ‘All is not lost! I get to date night with my beautiful pregnant wife @ParisFury1. God is great!’

He added: ‘What a woman. 7th incoming. Fantastic news to cheer me up!’

Tyson and Paris already have six children including Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 10, Prince Tyson II, six, Valencia, five, and Princes Adonis Amaziah, four, and Athena, 20 months.

It comes after Tyson’s boxing friend Carl Froch claimed during an appearance on Saturday’s BBC Breakfast in April last year that Paris was pregnant with the couple’s seventh child.

Carl, 45, said: ‘He’s got five or six children? I don’t want to get it wrong, but he’s got a lot of kids.’

He added of Tyson: ‘I think Paris, his wife, is pregnant.’