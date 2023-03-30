Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 30, 2023 – Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has been forced to part with a small token to Azimio One Kenya supporters to be allowed to access Kisumu International Airport.

In a statement on his Facebook account, Khalwale revealed that he was forced to pay the demonstrators before being allowed to pass.

“Our Lakeland neighbourhood is truly troubled. Roads in Kisumu are barricaded by stones, rocks, burning tires and much more. To thread through from the Airport, I’ve been forced to buy my way past the roadblocks!Phew!,” Khalwale stated.

It’s not clear where the Senate Majority Whip was headed to.

This comes after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga announced that the Kisumu demos would continue as planned.

Speaking on Wednesday at his Capital Hill office in Nairobi, Raila stated the decision was arrived at following a meeting with Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank Kenyans who have been coming to our meetings. There was an announcement today by the governor of Kisumu about the demonstration in Kisumu.

“We have talked with him and he has asked us to announce that there will be demonstrations in Kisumu tomorrow with the rest of the country,” Raila stated.

