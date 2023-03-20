Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday March 20, 2023 – The body of former British rugby league player Bryn Hargreaves has been found more than a year after he went missing, his family has confirmed.

The ex-St Helens player, 37, was reported missing after he did not turn up for work last January, sparking a major police hunt.

At the time of his disappearance, Bryn was working as a gas and oil pipe safety inspector and was living alone following his divorce from his wife, Amy Bombard two years previously.

His disappearance sparked a major search led by police and tracker dogs.

His older brother, Gareth Hargreaves, announced the former player’s death on Facebook 14 months after he was last seen.

His family said he had become ‘isolated’ during the Covid lockdown and suggested he might move back to the UK, but on the last time they spoke to him on January 3 last year ‘he seemed fine’.

When officers arrived at his apartment in Morgantown in West Virginia, they found his door unlocked and his shower still running, and all of his belongings, including his phone and Apple laptop, sparking fears he had been abducted.

Announcing the news, his brother Gareth wrote on Facebook yesterday: ‘RIP Bryn Hargreaves. With incredible sadness I can confirm after 14 months we have finally found Bryn.

‘We still do not know the cause of death or what actually happened on 3/1/22. Thanks to all those that have helped in the search.’

His mother Maria Andrews also wrote on social media: ‘Not something I wanted to be sharing. I’m in bits #heartbroken. My beautiful son Bryn. I can’t think of any words to describe the pain xx.’

A spokesman for the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said at the time of his disappearance that Bryn was reported missing to them on January 16.

Sniffer dogs were deployed to the Cheat Lake area of Morgantown, but to no avail. Gareth said at the time: ‘It’s almost like he was abducted from his shower.

‘It’s certainly a fear of mine. Obviously he was having mental health issues and in severe pain with his back from a car accident in December.

‘I think the police thought he’d done something to himself and that certainly is a possibility that we also fear. But five months later, surely a body would have turned up.

‘It’s a bit strange if you wanted to disappear to leave your apartment unlocked with all your ID and some of your prized possessions.

‘It’s one of the reasons I can’t leave this. If he’s had a rubbish time and had enough so he’s taken himself away, that’s fair enough.

‘But if something has happened and we didn’t try to help or find him I could never forgive myself.’

Bryn, from Wigan, made 175 appearances in the sport’s top flight, Super League, for Wigan Warriors, St Helens, and Bradford Bulls.

He retired from rugby aged just 26 after becoming disillusioned with the game and then moved to the US.

Bryn worked in the oil and gas industry and lived in Pittsburgh with his American wife Amy whom he met on holiday in Mexico in 2013.