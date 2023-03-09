Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 9, 2023 – The body of a missing 15-year-old girl, Karabo Monyama, was buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of her 23-year-old boyfriend’s home in South Africa.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani, who confirmed the development in a statement, said Monyama’s body was discovered on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Funani said the victim’s boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice.

According to the spokesperson, the teenager from Cyferskuil, close to Makapanstad, North West province, was last seen at lunchtime on Sunday when she left home to watch soccer at a nearby field. She never returned home.

“Cyferskuil police arrested a suspect after the body of missing teenager was found yesterday, 08 March 2023. The body of 15-year-old Karabo Monyama was discovered, buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of her 23-year-old boyfriend. The boyfriend was arrested on the same day, and he was charged for cases of murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice. He is expected to appear in the Moretele Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 10 March 2023.” the statement read.

