Monday, March 13, 2023 – The body of a missing 10-year-old girl was found dumped inside a canal in Cape Town, South Africa on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

The minor, Denecke Presence vanished on March 11, and was last seen at the Macassar taxi rank.

Shocked residents who had been part of a search team made the discovery just after 2pm in Marvin Park.

Denecke was dressed in a pink and white top, blue jeans and black takkies at the time of her disappearance.

Police said they opened an inquest docket but had yet to confirm whether they suspected foul play.

The child’s frantic family also took to social media when she went missing, appealing for assistance in finding her.

She was reported missing at the local police station and her missing person’s flyer was distributed via Western Cape Missing Persons Unit.

Police spokesperson, Captain Frederick Van Wyk, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

“An inquest case was registered for investigation. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” he said.

Strand Community Policing Forum also released a statement on the tragedy:

“As the CPF of Strand in joint integrated with role-players, Helderberg Crime Watch, CPF NHW, Neighbourhood Watch Co-ordinator, Macassar SAPS, CPF, NHW Law enforcement searching for the missing of Denecke Presence led to the recovery of her body,” the statement read.

“As the CPF of Strand (we) want to express our sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of their beloved bright young child in the circumstances of this tragic incident at this young age.”

“Thank you Mrs Lillian Albertyn CPF, NHW, Co-ordinator of Strand for reaching out and going the extra mile collaborating with other external role-players where assistance was needed and are very grateful for having you at our functionary CPF of Strand.”