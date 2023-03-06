Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 6, 2023 – Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold does not believe that Chrisean Rock is really pregnant for her son.

Karlissa took to Instagram after her son and Chrisean shared a loved up video with Chrisean’s bump on display.

Karlissa insisted that Chrisean doesn’t look pregnant, instead, she looks like a woman who is just pushing her belly out.

She then invited Chrisean to come with her for a proper ultrasound, not one that has been faked.

She also shared screenshots of women joking about how they faked being pregnant and faked an ultrasound to make a man believe they were pregnant.

Karlissa then told her son to look up to popular men who had children with just one woman, not men like “Lamar Odom and Tristan Thomspon.”

She also accused Chrisean Rock’s supporters of trying to take Blueface away from his other kids so they grow up without their father present.

See her posts below.