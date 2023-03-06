Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 6, 2023 – American rapper Blueface and his pregnant girlfriend did a live video where they flaunted their love for the world to see.

This comes just weeks after Chrisean announced she was pregnant and Blueface called her out and said she has slept with 10 other men so he wasn’t sure the child was his.

Apparently putting the drama behind them, the pair kissed and played around for the camera while fans left comments gushing about their love.

Chrisean wore a bra in the video, putting her growing baby bump on display.

Despite the physical violence that has plagued their relationship in recent times, Chrisean and Blueface have managed to stay together.

Watch the video below.