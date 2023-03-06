Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 06 March 2023 – Police have launched investigations after a 23-year-old lady was found dead in a lodging at Githunguri town, Kiambu County.

The deceased lady identified as Elizabeth Wangui Mbugua reportedly checked in at Mwangaza lodging located within the town while in the company of a man.

Her body was discovered hours later by the attendants.

Police visited the scene after the management reported the incident and established that she was lying naked on the bed and covered with bedding.

Blood was oozing from her mouth.

Pillowcases, sheets, and innerwear also had blood stains.

Police later arrested the man she was seen booking the room with.

He is in police custody as investigations continue.

The deceased’s body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy, which will determine the way forward in terms of the probe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.