Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, March 5, 2023 – Newly appointed UDA Secretary General and former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malalah, has accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga of frustrating Ruto’s efforts to lower the cost of living.

According to Malalah, the aforementioned leaders hold a monopoly on some of the essentials whose prices have been high.

He said that Uhuru controls the dairy market and he thus ought to effect price incentives for Kenyans grappling with the soaring cost of living.

For Raila, Malalah claimed that the former prime minister supplies LPG gas across the country, implying that he (Raila) is the one who has sanctioned the current prices.

He stated that Uhuru and Raila are the ones sabotaging Ruto in his bid to better the economy and consequently lower the cost of living for Kenyans.

“Our president and his deputy have started development work but there are those on the sidelines troubling them. They claim that the cost of living is high yet Raila sells cooking gas across the country. If he wants the cost of living to go down, he should lower the prices of LPG.”

“The second person is Uhuru who supplies milk across the country. If he wants the cost of living to go down, he should reduce the milk prices,” said Malalah.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.