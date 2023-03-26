Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday March 26, 2023 – Blac Chyna has revealed she suffered crazy health complications, including swelling and fevers, after getting breast implants and silicone filler injections.

The 34-year-old reality star, who is now going by her birth name Angela White, has been making headlines in recent weeks after revealing her decision to remove her silicone filler and breast implants, as well as dissolving her facial fillers after secretly dealing with complications for years.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail, the ex-fiancée of Rob Kardashian explained that she’s grateful to God that she didn’t have to go through the worst health complication that would have left her really sick.

‘Thank God I didn’t have crazy health complications to the point where I would get really sick,’ she stated. ‘But I have, throughout the years, fallen ill to it.’

The Rob & Chyna star continued: ‘It would give me a fever and I would get agitated and aggravated when it would start to swell up on me. It was a very uncomfortable feeling.’

She went on to highlight how others have reported suffering from thinning and discoloration of the skin, as well as some women having to undergo a procedure where surgeons would ‘cut your lower back or underneath your buttocks area so they can scrape it out’.

Angela explained that she wanted to use her platform to educate young fans of the dangers of injecting fillers after she now regrets her decision to do that same at 19.

She stated: ‘It is very, very, very dangerous and it’s illegal too, because you don’t know what it is that they’re injecting you with.

‘Rest in peace to the people that have passed away from getting this procedure done, it is just not worth it and that’s why I keep telling people, “Don’t even do it”. The gym is the best place to transform. Go to the gym.

The Real Blac Chyna star also explained how battling with the ‘insecurity’ caused by living in the spotlight led to her going ‘overboard’ with facial fillers and cosmetics enhancements over the years.

‘As women, we want to look the best and feel we need to be as fake as possible and plastic,’ she began. ‘That everything needs to be perfect but that’s not normal, that comes from insecurity and feeling you have to live a certain kind of life and lifestyle.’

The beauty mogul added: ‘I’m done with that type of lifestyle and I just want to step into my own and own it.’

The star admitted that she felt moved to change her look after realizing she had gone too far.

‘I went overboard and that’s why I wanted to reverse it,’ she recalled. ‘I was like, “Let me take this out and get back to myself.”

She then quipped: ‘That’s why I started dissolving the fillers in my face and lips because it got to a point where my lips were so big that, even when I would smile, you still couldn’t see my teeth. Now you can see my teeth!’