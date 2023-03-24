Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday March 24, 2023 – Blac Chyna has candidly revealed how she decided to quit ‘degrading’ OnlyFans and reversed plastic surgery because ‘God wouldn’t want me doing it.’

The 34-year-old reality star, who is now going by Angela White spoke to DailyMail about putting a very sudden end to her provocative online content – for which she earned $2 million in two years – and beginning the process of reversing all of the cosmetic work that she has had done over the years.

Revealing all in a candid chat, the model explained that following her baptism in May last year, she came to the realization that continuing to share very X-rated images and videos on the ‘degrading’ platform was not what God would want her to do’.

‘I’m not doing OnlyFans anymore. I’m kind of past that,’ she began. ‘It is one of those things where I did what I needed to do at that moment because of the circumstances I was in.’

Angela continued: ‘Besides, with me being baptized, that’s just not what God will want me to do. It’s kind of degrading.’

Having joined OnlyFans in 2020, the ex-fiancée of Rob Kardashian was eventually confirmed as the top celebrity earner in the following year, and she was believed to be making millions.

After initially charging subscribers $10 a month for her content, she began charging a $50-per-month subscription fee, while also offering a three-month package for $127.50 and a full year’s subscription for $450.

Having made many headlines for releasing such risqué content, the former stripper raised eyebrows in May 2022 when she shared a video of her getting baptized in her pool while wearing an all-white ensemble.

‘Born again on my Birthday 5/11/22 #newbeginnings,’ she captioned the clip of her Christian rebirth.

Opening up about how that moment has since impacted her decision making, she stated: ‘I think my baptism on my birthday played a big part. Everything has been kind of trickling down for me and lining up perfectly.

‘Now I’m just going by faith. I’m not even really going by like the Blac Chyna way or the Angela way. Let me just let God lead me.’

As for the reason why she was moved to embrace the Christian faith at this point in her life, Angela revealed it was born out of her desire to ‘become whole’.

‘I just got sick and tired of being sick and tired of the same repetitive things’, the reality star recalled.

‘I thought, “Let me dig deep and see what it is that I’m doing wrong.” Because obviously there’s something I’m not doing right, even if I think I am. Now I’m doing the right thing to the best of my ability so I can become whole.’

The beauty entrepreneur stated that she knew that her decision to speak publicly about finding faith would raise doubts from skeptics.

However, she dismissed anyone who has doubts about her intensions, stating: ‘If you don’t like it, then you just don’t like it. But I will tell you this, there is a God. Nobody can tell you what to do with your religion or your faith or this or that.

‘I hope that me coming out will enlighten a lot of people and inspire a lot of people.’

As Angela moves forward with her new life as a born-again Christian, she has been taking the steps needed to return to her natural body after making her name showing off more voluptuous curves.