Friday, March 10, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been slapped with a Ksh 5,000 fine for the adjournment of a case over the control of Sh1.5 billion land near the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

This is after the case was adjourned because Gachagua’s lawyer was feeling unwell.

With the advocate pointing out that he was indisposed, Justice Ogutu Mboya ruled that Gachagua and Wamunyoro Investment Limited- a company associated with him – be fined Ksh 5,000 due to the adjournment of the case.

“The plaintiff shall pay court adjournment fees of Ksh5,000 payable to the National Treasury within seven days in default, he shall have no right of audience,” the Judge ruled.

A company challenging Gachagua’s ownership of the property asked for the substitution of the firm’s CEO as the prime witness after being hospitalised.

“We may at some point consider substitution of Michael John Ohas who is the prime witness since he has been ill for a while and was hospitalized recently,” the lawyer representing the company told the court.

While responding to the plea, Justice Mboya directed for the application to be made in advance and scheduled the hearing for Thursday, March 16.

Gachagua is fighting for the Sh1.5 billion property in a case where the DP claimed that another company illegally obtained a title deed for the piece of land in question.

According to past court documents, Gachagua, through his lawyer, stated that the records held at the Lands office were allegedly tampered with and used as a means of a political witch hunt.

The Kenyan DAILY POST