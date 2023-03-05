Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, March 5, 2023 – Big Brother season 6 winner, Hazel Onou aka Whitemoney, has acquired a Maybach.

He showed off his new whip on his Twitter handle.

Posting the photos online, he wrote;

”New whip alert otamiemie standard #maybach #otamiemie”

