Friday, March 3, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has suffered a severe blow after the election of two Members of Parliament was nullified.

A High Court in Kilifi County annulled the election of Magarini MP Harrison Garama Kombe on grounds of irregularities.

In addition, the High Court in Garissa annulled the election of Lagdera MP Abdikadir Hussein, citing irregularities too.

According to the election results declared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Hussein garnered 5,939 votes to clinch the seat ahead of United Democratic Alliance’s- UDA’s Abdiqani Zeitun who had 4,863 votes.

This is a big blow to Raila Odinga since ODM has now lost two seats in parliament and it will be a herculean task to recapture the seats since President Ruto, who is the United Democratic Movement (UDA) party leader, will use government resources to capture the seats.

The Kenyan DAILY POST