Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered a severe blow after Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwour alias Jalang’o dumped the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and joined Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

This was announced by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday during the groundbreaking of the Affordable Housing project in the Starehe constituency.

“Huyu Jalang’o ni wetu, baada ya kukutana na rais wetu William Ruto kule State House kwa mambo maendeleo, alifukuzwa kwa mkutano,” said Gachagua.

The Second in Command also requested Daragoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi to avoid involving herself in Azimio demonstrations and instead join the Ruto camp.

“I am so happy to see Beatrice Elachi, we want you with us, if I see you at the demonstrations I will be sad, we know you don’t know how to throw stones,” he said.

Jalang’o was last month thrown out of an Azimio meeting in Machakos following his meeting with the Head of State.

“I came here because I am a member of ODM and Azimio. When we walked in there was a group of boys who blocked me and said that I will not go in,” he told journalists after he was thrown out of a meeting led by Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST