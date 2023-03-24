Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 24, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya leader, Raila Odinga, has suffered a major blow after one of his point men in Kisii County dumped him for President William Ruto.

Speaking on Friday, Kisii county senator, Richard Onyonka, said times have changed after the campaigns and he is now supporting President Ruto.

“Let us support this President to work for us, he is up to the task,” Onyonka said.

The former Kitutu Chache Member of Parliament further quoted a Kisii proverb and said it has been long supporting a leader whose efforts to capture the presidency have been unsuccessful.

“When it fails on one side, change tack and waylay it from the other side,” Onyonka said.

“We have been trying the other side but have been unsuccessful.”

Raila has unsuccessfully vied for the presidency five times.

Onyonka is among several politicians allied to Raila who are accompanying Ruto in his tour of Kisii and Nyamira counties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST