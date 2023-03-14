Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has suffered a severe blow after some of his supporters from Nyanza dumped him for President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance(UDA).

The supporters, led by former Nairobi County Governor, Dr. Evans Kidero, pledged loyalty to Ruto’s UDA during a meeting at State House with the Head of State, who is keen to form a powerful political machine.

Those who accompanied Kidero were Former Governors Jack Ranguma (Kisumu) and Okoth Obado (Migori).

Others were former MPs Rose Nyamunga (Kisumu), Fred Outa (Nyando), Nicholas Gumbo (Rarieda), Martin Ogindo (Rangwe), John Pesa (Migori), Omondi Anyanga (Nyatike), former Police Spokesman Charles Owino among others.

Monday’s development is a big blow to Odinga and his Azimio alliance that launched countrywide mass action last week, to protest the high cost of living and a victory he claimed was snatched from him during the August 2022 election.

Odinga said the mass action will culminate in a huge demonstration on March 20 when he will lead a protest march to State House.

The Kenyan DAILY POST