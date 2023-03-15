Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, has suffered a huge blow after former KANU Secretary General, Nick Salat, joined President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Salat confirmed on Tuesday that he has dumped the independence party for UDA and said UDA Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, will make the announcement public in the coming days.

Salat was kicked out of KANU last month over allegations that included gross misconduct.

To replace Salat, KANU picked its National Executive Director, George Wainana, as the Secretary General in an acting capacity.

Early this year, Salat declared support for President William Ruto.

While apologising for having gone against the wishes of the people, Salat said that he will now start campaigning for the Head of State to ensure he gets his two terms in power.

