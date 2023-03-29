Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 29, 2023 – A Twitter user has sparked a debate after she opined that beating children is an indication of low emotional intelligence.

In a Twitter thread, @TheHoneyMa wrote that If a parent feels the need to beat their child, it is because they do not have the tools to guide them in more effective ways that don’t involve violence.

Her tweet elicited reactions as some people opined that beating a child is an effective tool in parenting.

See her tweets below