Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 6, 2023 – Bandits staged yet another daring attack in Samburu North, Samburu County, and killed 4 people, including 2 children, despite an ongoing security operation by the military.

This comes even as President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, are busy fighting former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga in Nairobi.

Reports indicated that the incident occurred barely 200 metres from a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) camp.

Locals, who spoke to the press, stated that the daring bandits drove the animals towards Moruakiring, an area believed to be their hideout.

In addition, the 300 officers at the KDF camp were faulted for not intervening in the situation and engaging the bandits.

“We cannot live this way. 4 innocent people, including 2 children have been killed even when the government is leading a security operation. What else can we say?” Joseph Ekutan, a resident of Marti, stated.

School-going children are among those affected as learning is yet to resume owing to the increase in banditry activities.

Locals also intimated that the bandits pinpointed Malaso and Kur Kur valleys as their base of operations as it offers a distant view of the villages across the region and which enables them to easily detect security officers from afar.

They urged Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to keep his promise and drive the bandits out of the region.

“We are being killed in our land. Where else do we go? This is becoming worse because the bandits are displacing us,” Boniface Lesuyai lamented.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.