Tuesday, March 21, 2023 – Bandits launched another daring attack in Baringo North Constituency where two persons were shot dead and others sustained serious injuries despite heightened military activity in the area.

The bandits further stole livestock which was the latest banditry attack in the troubled North Rift.

This is despite Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) using sophisticated weapons to quell bandits in Turkana, West Pokot, Baringo, Samburu and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

On Monday, a convoy of military trucks was spotted at Baringo County carrying state-of-the-art weaponry.

Among the artillery being transported was what appeared to be an L118 Light Guns, a 105 mm towed howitzer.

The howitzer is best suited for the rough terrain in the North Rift which has been a challenge for security agents working in the region.

One of its key advantages is that it has unique interchangeable spades that allow it to be fired off the soft ground, rock, and hard emplacements.

But, despite the heavy artillery and increased KDF presence in the region, the bandits were able to ambush locals who were looking for their missing livestock.

According to reports, the bandits who had been hiding opened fire on the herdsmen killing two and injuring others.

The injured were rushed to Baringo County Referral Hospital.

This was the second banditry attack at the North Rift during the day. Earlier, another person had been shot dead by suspected bandits while guarding a borehole.

The second attack happened in Takaiywa village at the border of West Pokot and Turkana Counties.

